版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 06:50 BJT

Australia shares seen making modest gains ahead of Fed speech

SYDNEY, Oct 27 Australian shares were likely to
post modest gains on Monday as investors set aside caution ahead
of a key statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve and follow Wall
Street's best week in nearly two years.
    Local share price index futures were up 0.3 percent
at 5422, a 19.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5 percent to
5,383.1 on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.78
percent to 5333.83 in early trade.
    The gains came after U.S. stocks finished a strong week of
gains, helped by earnings from Microsoft and Procter &
Gamble and as concerns eased over the possible spread of
the deadly Ebola virus in the United States. 
    On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
127.51 points, or 0.76 percent, to 16,805.41, the S&P 500 
gained 13.76 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,964.58 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 30.92 points, or 0.69 percent, to
4,483.72.
    But Australian gains were likely to be subdued after
commodities prices fell on global markets. Gold futures slid and
copper prices traded flat after a fifth straight month of
declines in Chinese house prices, while oil also pared advances
made last week.
    Investors were also expected to tread cautiously ahead of
the U.S. Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The central bank
was expected to decide if it will end its program of buying
treasuries and mortgage bonds to stimulate the economy.
 
 
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2233 GMT
 ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET
 CHG
 S&P 500                          1964.58      0.71%   
 13.760
 USD/JPY                          108.21       0.06%    
 0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2658          --    
 0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1227.2      -0.31%   
 -3.800
 US CRUDE                         81.11        0.12%    
 0.100
 DOW JONES                        16805.41     0.76%   
 127.51
 ASIA ADRS                        144.25       0.53%     
 0.77
 ------------------------------------------------------------
 -                                                           
        
  * Wall St                                                 
  * Oil                                                    
  * Gold                                                  
  * Copper                                               
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐