U.S. yields seen rising after bond rally -BlackRock's Rieder

NEW YORK Oct 15 Benchmark U.S. Treasuries
yields should drift higher into year-end after Wednesday's bond
market rally that briefly pushed the 10-year government note
yield below 2 percent for the first time in 16 months, according
to a top bond officer at BlackRock.
Safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt has surged since
last week on fears about the global economy. Weak U.S. data on
Wednesday fed those fears.
"Technical market factors, not fundamentals, were at play
here" during the bond market rally, BlackRock's chief investment
officer of fundamental fixed income Rick Rieder said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"The extremity of the move suggests that it is highly
unlikely to have been caused by a wholesale reevaluation of
fundamental economic conditions, despite some weaker data
releases this morning."
New York-based BlackRock, which oversees $4.3 trillion, is
the world's largest asset manager.
