BlackRock bond head says speculators on ECB QE making "mistake"

LONDON Oct 1 Investors loading up on some of
the euro zone's riskiest government bonds on expectations that
the European Central Bank will buy them are making a "mistake",
BlackRock's head of European and global bonds said on Wednesday.
"The market is very much taking for granted that
quantitative easing through a government bond purchase programme
is coming and I think there are many, many obstacles to that
still to come," Scott Thiel, who oversees assets worth around
$100 billion for BlackRock, told Reuters.
"If people are buying Spanish and Italian bonds because they
think the ECB is going to buy them from them, I think that is a
mistake."
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said
in May that one of its main bond funds - which Thiel oversees -
had cut its holdings of peripheral euro zone government debt to
their lowest since the height of the crisis.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)