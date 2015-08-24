High-grade CDS index widens sharply amid rout

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Credit default swap indices
tracking US corporate bonds opened sharply wider on Monday amid
a global rout in equities, commodities, and the US dollar
following a close to 9% plunge in Chinese shares.
The spread on the investment-grade CDX index widened by
4.72bp, or 5.71%, to 87.04-87.75 in early trading on Monday, its
widest level in more than two years, according to Markit data.
The equivalent high-yield index dropped by a full point in
price, or 1%, to 102.43-102.59, also a two-year low.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)