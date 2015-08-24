UPDATE 1-High-grade CDS index widens amid rout

(Updates throughout)

By Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - The credit default swap index tracking investment-grade US corporate bonds hit two-year wides on Monday amid a rout in equities, commodities and the US dollar.

The carnage also hit the cash markets in fixed income, where the most liquid bonds were quoted some 5bp-6bp wider after a plunge in Chinese stocks sparked a worldwide sell-off.

The spread on the investment-grade CDX index gapped out as much as 7.3bp, or 8.8%, to 89.96bp-91.09bp before pulling back to 85.36bp-86.27bp in mid-morning, according to Markit data.

That was still a two-year wide, and came as the primary market ground to a halt in the last week of business for August.

Little had been expected in the way of new bond issuance this week, however, and some analysts said there was no real sense of panic.

"It doesn't feel like a fire sale," Matthew Duch, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Calvert Investments, told IFR.

"Guys are backing away and waiting for greater clarity."

Another investor, who noted that the sell-off was offering some good opportunities to buy, said recent issues were getting hit particularly hard.

"Names that are very solid credits are going to be fine, but they get knocked out by the market," the investor said. "New issues get knocked out even more because they are more liquid."

Duch meanwhile said there was concern that an uptick in redemptions from retail investors could exacerbate the sell-off and force portfolio managers to sell.

"Institutional investors can sit tight or put cash to work, but on the retail side you have to manage flows," he said.

"If you have to meet redemptions, you don't have the luxury to sit tight." (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)