公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五

TREASURIES-T-note yields hit record lows on Spain worries

LONDON, June 1 U.S. 10-year T-note yields hit record lows in Europe on Friday as investors sought safe haven assets on concerns over Spain's troubled banking sector and its rapidly rising borrowing costs.

T-note yields fell as low as 1.524 percent, 3.9 basis points lower on the day.

