European shares, German yields fall after U.S. data

LONDON, June 1 European shares fell and German government bond yields hit new record lows on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data pointed to a faltering recovery in the world's largest economy.

Employers created 69,000 jobs last month, the Labour Department said on Friday, the fewest since May last year. Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-farm payrolls to increase by 150,000.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares extended losses and was trading 2.2 percent lower at 951.30 points. German Bund futures hit a record high of 146.89, up 86 ticks on day.

German 10-year yields fell as low as 1.129 percent, while two-year yields dropped further into negative territory, reaching -0.010 percent.