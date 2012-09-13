EURO GOVT-Bunds gain, European shares fall on Greek concern

LONDON, Sept 13 German Bund futures rose and
European stocks fell on Thursday with traders citing a Dow Jones
report quoting a senior IMF official saying Greece will neeed a
third bailout from the euro zone with European creditors having
to find the money for it.
The troika of Greece's international lenders, including the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union, is currently
assessing Greece's progress on its reforms before it decides on
its next aid tranche.
Bund futures rose as much as 86 ticks to 140.41,
reversing the previous day's losses.
European equity indexes extended earlier losses, with the
FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent and EuroSTOXX 50 down 1.1
percent. The benchmark Greek index was down 3.4
percent.