RPT-Bunds hit session low after Spanish bill sale

LONDON, April 17 German government bond futures
fell to a session low on Tuesday after a Spanish bill auction
where the country sold slightly more paper than planned
.
"The bill auction was better than expected. They issued just
over 3 billion and they were only aiming to issue 3 so that's a
reasonably strong signal and bid to covers look good," a trader
said. "I think we could see a little more pressure on Bunds
now."
German Bund futures fell to a session low of
140.04, down 35 ticks on the day, and were last at 140.11.
Spanish bond yields had been falling across
the curve all morning, with the long-end outperforming, as
market players closed out short positions ahead of Thursday's
longer-dated bond auction.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 10 basis points
lower at 5.96 percent.
The euro rose to a fresh session high of $1.31609
from around $1.3135 before the bill sale. Stops were triggered
above $1.3150 as a short covering bounce continued, traders
said.