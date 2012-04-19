EURO GOVT-Bunds hit record high on French downgrade rumours

LONDON, April 19 German Bund futures hit a new
record high, the euro hit a session low against the dollar,
while stocks erased earlier gains on Thursday, with traders
citing unconfirmed rumours that France's sovereign rating may be
downgraded.
Bund futures rose to a record high of 140.78, up 42
ticks on the day. Italian, Spanish and French bond yield spreads
over benchmark German Bunds widened.
French 10-year government bond yields were 10
basis points higher at 3.11 percent.
The euro fell to session lows against the dollar at
$1.3070. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index erased
strong earlier gains to trade unchanged on the day at 1,044.80.