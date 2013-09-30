Election risk rattles Italian government bonds

* Italian yields jump after five ministers resign
* Italian president begins crisis talks with parties
* German Bunds rise on U.S. government shutdown risk
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 30 Political instability put
Italy's bonds under heavy pressure on Monday after five
ministers from former premier Silvio Berlusconi's party stepped
down at the weekend, increasing the risk of new elections.
Yields rose and were at a three-month high over safe haven
German equivalents. The cost of insuring Italian debt against
default also climbed.
The resignations were set off by clashes at a Friday cabinet
meeting over an imminent sales tax hike.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will go before
parliament on Wednesday and hold a confidence vote to verify
what is left of his parliamentary backing. President Giorgio
Napolitano began talks on Sunday to solve the crisis.
Tensions have been running high in Letta's left-right
coalition ever since last month, when Berlusconi was convicted
of tax fraud. His allies have threatened to bring the government
down if he was ousted from parliament following his conviction.
"New elections are more likely and this is not good news
when it comes to reforms," Commerzbank rate strategist Michael
Leister said. "This has become a structural issue in Italy. Even
if Letta manages to save this government, the market would take
the view that it will all be very fragile."
Ten-year Italian yields rose 25 basis points
to 4.68 percent, expanding the gap over benchmark German Bund
yields to the widest since end-June at just above
300 basis points.
According to Reuters data, Italian yields were on track for
heir biggest daily rise in three months.
The government's failure to reform the electoral system
means that holding new elections at this time might lead to
another inconclusive result. Talks to form a government
following a vote in February took two months.
Spanish and Irish 10-year bond yields rose about 4 basis
points - a far more subdued move than during the episodes of
contagion seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.
Analysts said Italian yields had to get closer to their
crisis peaks of over 7 percent before its political risks
spilled over and attributed the rise in other peripheral yields
to aversion to risky assets stemming from the threat of a U.S.
government shutdown.
On Sunday, the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives passed a measure that ties government funding to
a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare
restructuring law, while Senate Democrats have vowed to reject
it.
Low-risk Bund futures rose 25 ticks to 140.70,
while 10-year German yields fell 2 basis points to
1.71 percent.
"The risk (of a government shutdown) is more elevated ...
but we're still confident there will be a compromise and I think
this is the market view at the moment," BNP Paribas rate
strategist Patrick Jacq said.