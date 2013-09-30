Election risk rattles Italian government bonds

* Italian yields jump after five ministers resign
* Italian president begins crisis talks with parties
* German Bunds rise on U.S. government shutdown risk
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 30 Political instability put
Italy's bonds under heavy selling pressure on Monday after five
ministers from former premier Silvio Berlusconi's party stepped
down at the weekend, increasing the risk of new elections.
Yields rose and were at a three-month high over safe haven
German equivalents. The cost of insuring Italian debt against
default also climbed. Both remained well off crisis levels,
however.
The resignations were set off by clashes at a Friday cabinet
meeting over an imminent sales tax hike.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will go before
parliament on Wednesday and hold a confidence vote to verify
what is left of his parliamentary backing. President Giorgio
Napolitano began talks on Sunday to solve the crisis.
Tensions have been running high in Letta's left-right
coalition ever since last month, when Berlusconi was convicted
of tax fraud. His allies have threatened to bring the government
down if he was ousted from parliament following his conviction.
"New elections are more likely and this is not good news
when it comes to reforms," Commerzbank rate strategist Michael
Leister said. "This has become a structural issue in Italy."
Ten-year Italian yields were last 23 basis
points higher at 4.65 percent, having earlier risen by more than
30 bps to expand the gap over benchmark German Bund yields
to the widest since end-June at just above 300
bps. According to Reuters data, Italian yields were on track for
their biggest daily rise in three months.
The cost to insure Italian debt against default via
five-year credit default swaps rose 16 basis points to 280 bps -
the highest since early July, according to data monitor Markit.
Holding new elections might lead to another inconclusive
result. Talks to form a government following the vote in
February took two months.
LIMITED CONTAGION RISK
Spanish and Irish 10-year bonds, which have fallen victims
of Italian political crises during the euro zone debt crisis,
saw flat-to-slightly-higher yields on Monday.
Analysts said Italian yields had to get closer to their
crisis peaks of over 7 percent before its political risks
spilled over, but they did not expect such a move. After the
February vote, yields failed to sustainably break 5 percent.
Governments and policymakers are also better positioned to
deal with renewed tensions.
Italy and Spain have already completed more than 80 percent
of their funding plan for this year and domestic investors, who
tend to hold assets for longer than foreign investors do, hold
two-thirds of the tradeable debt in both markets.
Also, the European Central Bank's conditional promise to buy
government bonds, so far untested, still has a prophylactic
effect on crisis flare-ups.
"It's not as black or white as it was at the beginning of
the crisis. Investors differentiate much more," DZ Bank
strategist Christian Lenk said.
Analysts attributed the minor rise in other peripheral
yields to aversion to riskier assets stemming from the threat -
still regarded as limited - of a U.S. government shutdown.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a
measure on Sunday that ties government funding to a one-year
delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law, while
Senate Democrats have vowed to reject it.
Bund futures rose 11 ticks to 140.56, while 10-year
German yields dipped 1 bp to 1.72 percent.
"The risk (of a government shutdown) is more elevated ...
but we're still confident there will be a compromise," BNP
Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.