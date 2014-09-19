Scots "No" to independence lifts Spanish bonds but Catalans eyed

* Scots spurn independence, Spanish yields fall sharply
* Scots vote take edge of worst fears about restive
Catalonia
* Some analysts still see Catalonia a risk in the long run
(Updates prices, adds Catalan plans for referendum)
By Marius Zaharia and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 19 Spanish bonds and stocks
outperformed in Europe on Friday as markets viewed Scotland's
vote against independence as diminishing prospects of a stronger
push for secession in Catalonia.
Scotland rejected independence in a historic vote that had
threatened to rip the United Kingdom apart and bolster
separatist movements elsewhere.
The most closely watched region within the euro zone was
wealthy Catalonia in north-eastern Spain, which is planning an
independence referendum of its own in November, albeit one that
is not recognised by the Spanish government.
The region accounts for a fifth of Spain's economic output
and is a net contributor to the central budget. Separation
would threaten Madrid's ability to repay its large debt pile.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 8
basis points to 2.20 percent, leading a drop in yields across
the euro zone periphery. As the risk of a Scottish breakaway
from the UK was perceived to be on the rise in the past two
weeks, Spanish yields surged to as high as 2.40 percent from
record lows of just above 2 percent.
"There was some concern that if the "Yes" vote won, then a
similar situation might develop in Catalonia," said Patrick
Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
"So we're seeing a correction over the movement that we've
seen over the past few weeks."
Spain's IBEX stock index rose 0.5 percent,
outperforming its European peers. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index gained 0.4 percent.
"The result is ... a tonic to financial markets in Europe,
where politicians in Spain in particular will be relieved that
Catalonian secessionist fires have not been further stoked,"
said Guy Ellison, head of equities at Investec Wealth &
Investment.
Ten-year German yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were also lower on the day at 0.997
percent.
"PRECEDENT"
Some analysts doubted that Catalonia's push for a referendum
would lose much steam after Scotland's vote as the region's
President Artur Mas said on Friday that he would sign a decree
to call a referendum on independence on Nov. 6.
Commerzbank strategists recommended using any relief rally
in Spanish bonds as an opportunity to reduce exposure "as the
political risks in Spain likely won't go away before November."
"The bottom line here, then, is that the positive fallout
from Scotland's poll in terms of devolution does arguably
provide encouragement for the Catalans to attempt to follow
suit. Legal barriers, though, cast some uncertainty over whether
a Catalonian poll will be held," Rabobank strategists said.
"Meanwhile, the fact that Scotland did vote "No" after what
appeared to be a close race arguably takes some of the "sting"
out of a Catalonian vote were one to be held," they said in a
note.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, cautioned that European separatist movements could be
encouraged by how Scotland had managed to secure pledges of new
powers for its regional government.
"The Scottish vote is helping the Spanish market, but the
'No' vote in Scotland does not mean the end of separatist
movements," Juvet said.
