Greek stocks sink, bond yield surge threatens bailout exit

* Greek stocks post biggest daily drop since July 2012
* Bond market closing its doors to Greece, analysts say
* Political uncertainty, bailout exit plans unnerve market
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 15 Greek stocks posted their biggest
one-day loss since the height of the euro zone crisis on
Wednesday, while bond yields soared to levels that may threaten
government plans to quit an international bailout a year early.
Ten-year borrowing costs shot up by more 80 basis points to
7.85 percent, their highest since February,
partly reflecting a lack of faith in Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras' ability to ensure Greece can fund itself in the market.
Investors also fretted about a possible snap election in a
country that has been at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis
since 2010, when the first of its two international bailouts --
together worth 240 billion euros -- was agreed.
"Investors are worried that Greece cannot survive alone ...
At this level the market is closed for Greece," said Alessandro
Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING.
The Athens stock market plunged 6.8 percent to 884.06
and was on track for its biggest one-day loss since July 2012.
Shares have lost 11.5 percent in the past two days, their
biggest fall since October 2008.
In seeking to end the unpopular bailout early, the
under-pressure Samaras hopes to revive his political fortunes
enough to remain in power beyond the first quarter of next year.
Lacking sufficient support for his nominee in a presidential
vote in February, he faces the prospect of early elections which
recent opinion polls show are likely to be won by the leftist
anti-bailout Syriza party.
Investors fear that without the constraints of an aid
programme, Europe will have less control over government policy
and Greece could squander the progress it has made in curbing
its budget deficit and ending a six-year-long recession.
Political deadlock could block further reforms, while a
shift towards the radical left would bring policy uncertainty --
something bond investors dislike.
Government officials said on Tuesday that plans in the
draft 2015 budget to issue seven- and 10-year bonds next year
remain in place.
THE 7 PERCENT
Market concern over Greek borrowing costs have grown as they
have approached 7 percent, though analysts say this does not
necessarily mark the tipping point beyond which the costs of
servicing its debt would become unsustainable.
Indeed, some analysts argue that Greece's debt of over 1.7
times economic output would be impossible to roll over even at
lower cost. The European Union charges only 1.5 percent interest
on its loans and Greece is still expected to initiate talks over
some form of debt relief in the near term.
But charts show that any rise in yields has historically
picked up pace above 7 percent and forced countries such as
Ireland, Portugal and Greece itself to seek bailouts. Only the
European Central Bank's promise in 2012 to do "whatever it
takes" to save the euro prevented Spain and Italy having ask for
financial help when their yields topped 7 percent.
"With yields above 7 percent we are back in that very
dangerous area again," Eleni Dendrinou-Louri, professor at
Athens University of Economics and Business and a former deputy
governor at the Bank of Greece, said in a speech in London.
"I believe that if you can borrow from the market is decided
by the spreads that you see every day on the screen."
As Greek yields soared, German 10-year borrowing costs
plunged to record lows as investors fretting about
faltering global growth shed risky assets and sought shelter in
top-rated government bonds.
As a result the Greek yield premium over the euro zone
benchmark reached 710 bps, its widest since January.
WRONG TRAJECTORY
If Greece were willing to borrow from the market at current
yields, some investors may be interested in returns that are not
available on many other assets. But the market would have to
stabilise first.
"Right now it's not necessarily the level so much as the
trajectory of yields," said Robert Tipp, chief investment
strategist at Prudential Fixed Income, which holds Greek bonds.
"The political backdrop is a real problem ... (and) not having
the discipline and the support of the programme is a loss."
Greece did sell bonds to private investors earlier this
year, making one of the fastest market comebacks by a sovereign
that had defaulted, with a sale of five-year bonds that drew
strong bids and was considered a great success.
Some of the investors that bought then say they would be
unwilling to participate in other auctions, however.
Martin Wilhelm, founder of IfK, a bond boutique based in
Kiel, Germany, which runs a bond fund with Acatis, said that
when the five-year debt was offered, the price was attractive
because investors were still reluctant to buy.
"When you buy when the market is anxious you can make money.
Now you can only make money on the fundamental story and we
don't like the fundamental story."
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by
Catherine Evans)