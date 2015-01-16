German bond yields hit record lows after Swiss cap shock

* 10-year yields fall below 40 bps for first time
* Other top-rated bonds gain after Thursday's SNB move
* Periphery also in demand as QE bets firm
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 16 German bond yields hit new lows
on Friday as investors parked money in safe, top-rated debt as
the shock of the Swiss National Bank scrapping its currency cap
continued to wash over markets.
The 10-year benchmark dropped below 0.40 percent for the
first time, while yields on U.S. Treasuries and UK Gilts also
fell after the SNB stunned markets on Thursday by abandoning its
pledge to keep the franc above 1.20 per euro.
Bond brokers said police raids against suspected Islamist
militants in Belgium and a request from two Greek banks for
emergency funding had also rattled investors, forcing them to
take refuge in risk-free assets.
There was little sign of stress on low-rated euro zone
government bonds, however, with analysts suggesting the Swiss
move meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank would
ease monetary conditions via quantitative easing next week.
"The SNB's shock decision... has triggered a wave of
repricings," said Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch, adding that
the uncertainty should remain positive for Bunds.
In the wake of the SNB's decision, yields on all Swiss
government bonds out to nine-year maturities have fallen below
zero. Analysts said this should also firm interest in Bunds and
other top-rated bonds, as investors look to swap their Swiss
bond holdings for higher-yielding alternatives.
Yields on 10-year Dutch, Finnish and Austrian bonds also
fell to new record lows on Friday, as did Belgium and French
equivalents after a brief sell-off on Thursday.
Market experts said the SNB has tended to buy "semi-core"
French and Belgium bonds as part of an initiative to protect its
currency cap, raising speculation that its demand for this debt
would now waver.
Italian and Spanish yields also edged lower as bets firmed
that the ECB was preparing to print money to start buying
sovereign bonds next week. The view among traders was that the
SNB abandoned its currency cap because it could not hold out
against the tide of money coming its way from the ECB stimulus.
Italian 10-year yields were down 2 bps at
1.72 percent, while Spain's were 1 bps lower at
1.57 percent.
A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday showed there was a
90 percent chance the ECB conducts QE, and a 70 percent chance
it is delivered this month.
While the ECB won crucial backing for its plans to buy
government bonds earlier this week from a top EU legal adviser,
the head of Germany's central bank on Thursday stressed that any
scheme will have legal limits.
Belgian police killed two men during raids on Thursday
against a group that prosecutors said was about to launch
attacks, a week after gunmen killed 17 people in Paris, fuelling
fears across Europe of young Muslims returning radicalised from
the Middle East.