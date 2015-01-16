German yields hit lows, Greek debt costs soar after Swiss cap shock

* 10-year Bund yields fall below 40 bps
* Swiss 10-year yields turn negative for first time
* Greek borrowing costs soar amid bank trouble
* Periphery weathers storm as QE bets firm
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 16 German bond yields hit record
lows on Friday while fears about Greek banks sent the country's
borrowing costs spiralling - signs of the fallout from the Swiss
National Bank's shock decision to scrap its currency cap.
A surge in the Swiss franc after the SNB abandoned its 1.20
euro limit on Thursday saw investors flee equities and other
risky assets, parking money instead in top-rated bonds.
Triple-A rated German debt was again the major beneficiary
with 10-year yields falling below 0.40 percent as Swiss
equivalents went negative for the first time.
Other core euro zone bonds, U.S. Treasuries and Gilts also
made sizable gains, while most lower-rated euro zone government
bonds managed to weather the storm as bets firmed that the
European Central Bank would ease monetary conditions via
quantitative easing next week.
But Greek yields shot higher after two Greek banks applied
for emergency funding, with analysts citing Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages as a factor.
"The SNB's shock decision ... has triggered a wave of
repricings," said Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch, adding that
the uncertainty should remain positive for Bunds.
As Switzerland became the first developed economy to see
10-year borrowing costs fall below zero, market watchers said
investors had started to swap their Swiss holdings for
higher-yielding alternatives.
Yields on 10-year Dutch, Finnish and Austrian bonds declined
to new record lows on Friday, as did Belgium and French
equivalents after a brief sell-off on Thursday.
Market experts said the SNB has tended to buy "semi-core"
French and Belgium bonds as part of an initiative to protect its
currency cap, raising speculation that its demand for this debt
would now waver.
Elsewhere, Greek 10-year yields shot up 50 bps to 9.62
percent, with traders citing a decision by Eurobank and Alpha
Bank to apply for emergency liquidity assistance from the
Greece's central bank. Three-year yields were up
156 bps at 11.90 percent.
Maria Kanellopoulou at Euroxx Securities was among a number
of analysts saying that the surge in the Swiss currency may make
it more difficult for many Greeks to make repayments on
franc-denominated mortgages. Eleven percent of Eurobank's group
loans are in Swiss francs, according to Euroxx, while they
account for around 2-4 percent at other Greek banks.
Eurobank said its funding request was a precaution while
Alpha Bank declined to comment.
QE COMING
In the periphery, Italian 10-year yields
briefly touched a new record low of 1.70 percent, while Spanish
equivalents were flat at 1.58 percent.
The view among traders was that the SNB abandoned its
currency cap because it could not hold out against the tide of
money coming its way from the ECB stimulus.
A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday showed there was a
90 percent chance the ECB conducts QE, and a 70 percent chance
it is delivered this month.
Benoit Coeure, one of the ECB's top policymakers, said on
Friday the aim of QE could be to anchor long-term financing
conditions and restore confidence in the bloc's inflation
target.
While the ECB won crucial backing for these plans earlier
this week from a top European Union legal adviser, the head of
Germany's central bank stressed on Thursday that any scheme
would have legal limits.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)