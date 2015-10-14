Portugal yields rise as govt talks collapse, bond sale nears

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 14 Portuguese yields rose on
Wednesday, defying a broad bond market rally as talks to form a
new government broke down and Lisbon prepared to sell debt at
auction.
Caretaker prime minister Pedro Passos Coelho, whose
centre-right grouping won the Oct. 4 election but lost its
parliamentary majority, failed to obtain backing from Socialist
Party leader Antonio Costa on forming a new government on
Tuesday.
This leaves open the possibility for a leftist coalition
which has shaken investor confidence and seen the country's
10-year borrowing costs rise and stock markets plummet.
Portuguese 10-year yields rose 3 basis point to 2.45 percent
, while other euro zone equivalents fell 2-3 bps
after weak Chinese data saw investors take refuge in safe haven
bonds. The gap between Portuguese and benchmark German yields
was at the widest seen in over two weeks.
The uncertain political backdrop does not bode well for
Lisbon's sale of around one billion euros of bonds maturing in
2025 and 2037 on Wednesday, although strategists remain
confident that hefty bond redemptions due this week should
backstop demand.
"This auction should be supported by the 5.4 billion euros
of Portuguese government bond redemptions this week despite the
political environment that could see the outgoing government
lose power," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
The Socialists have also begun exploratory talks about
forming a government with the radical Left Bloc and Communist
parties, even though most Portuguese do not believe a leftist
government is possible.
The next, formal steps to form a government now depend on
President Anibal Cavaco Silva, who must decide which leader to
name as prime minister after consultations with the heads of all
political parties.
While the reaction in bond markets, where yields are
underpinned by expectations for more European Central Bank
easing, has been fairly modest, stock markets have taken a hit.
Portugal's blue-chip PSI 20 has shed over 5 percent
so far this week, while some bank stocks are down as much as 16
percent.
Yields on all other euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday after
consumer inflation in China eased more than expected and
heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's
second-largest economy.
The slowdown in China is starting to erode confidence in
other world economies, and in the United States Federal Reserve
Governor Daniel Tarullo on Tuesday said the Fed should not hike
interest rates this year.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were
down 3 bps at 0.57 percent, as the country geared
up to sell 3 billion euros of debt maturing in 2020 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)