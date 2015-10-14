UPDATE 2-Markets take Portugal's political uncertainty in their stride

(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON Oct 14 Investors bought Portugal's bonds
and stocks on Wednesday, shrugging off uncertainty sparked by
political parties' failure to form a government 10 days after a
national election.
Talks between the centre-right grouping that won the Oct. 4
vote but lost its overall majority and the main opposition
Socialist Party broke down late on Tuesday.
Lisbon's financial markets have taken a knock, with
government bond yields rising 13 basis points to a three-week
high since the election and stocks losing nearly 4 percent in
the last week on the rising political risk.
Moves have been restrained, however, with bond yields
underpinned by the European Central Bank's asset-purchase
programme. Investors also see little chance that Portugal, which
exited an international bailout programme last year, will renege
on pledges to its lenders.
Market reactions to elections in the past month, including a
regional vote in the Spanish region of Catalonia and a
parliamentary poll in Greece, have been far more muted than
before the ECB unveiled its trillion-euro stimulus scheme.
Lisbon's was the only European bourse to rise on
Wednesday, clawing back ground after two days of losses on the
prospect that Portugal's divided leftist parties might overcome
policy differences to form a government. It remains up for the
year.
At a debt auction, Portugal sold 950 million euros of
10-year bonds and 350 million of 22-year paper, with demand
comfortably outstripping the amount on offer.
The 10-year bonds yielded 2.3975 percent, up from 2.04
percent at the last sale in February, while the 2037 bond was
sold at a yield of 3.2336 percent, down from 3.534 percent when
it was last sold in July.
"The yields are at the same levels we see in the secondary
market, without any reflection of concern or signs of stress in
the market about Portugal, taking into account the political
uncertainty," said Ricardo Marques, debt trader at Informacao de
Mercados Financeiros.
Most Portuguese do not believe three left-wing parties could
form the country's next government, according to an opinion poll
published on Tuesday.
There remains a sense of relative calm because all the
parties have dropped their opposition to European rules on
reducing budget deficits.
The Socialists requested the bailout that was agreed in
2011.
"The landscape is still uncertain but Portugal is not at the
point of becoming the new Greece," said one financial analyst in
Lisbon who wished to remain anonymous.
"Markets have perceived the risk Portugal could become less
focused on austerity. But risks of a radical change in the
budget are quite low because there is a widespread consensus
that we need to continue on the same path of reducing deficit."
Portugal's caretaker prime minister Pedro Passos Coelho said
he expects the president to give the go-ahead to his
centre-right coalition to form a new government.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose 3 bps to 2.45 percent in
the secondary market, slightly underperforming other euro zone
equivalents in a move strategists said had as much to do with
the auction as political worries.
Ten-year yields remain well below 2015 highs of 3.5 percent.
Concerns about global disinflationary pressures, heightened
by easing Chinese consumer price growth data on Tuesday, is more
of a driver for bond markets as speculation rises that the
European Central Bank will need to supercharge its
asset-purchase programme.
"The relative low volatility you are seeing in peripheral
bonds despite the rise of political uncertainty, whether it's in
Portugal or other countries is a function of the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing programme," Grant Peterkin,
manager of absolute return bond fund at Lombard Odier.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Rua, Marius Zaharia and
Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)