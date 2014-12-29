RPT-Greek yields rise, stocks fall as failed vote paves way for election

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON Dec 29 Greek government bond yields rose and stocks fell on Monday after parliament failed to elect a president at a final round of voting, paving the way for national elections early next year.

Yields on 10-year bonds rose above 9 percent, up more than 50 basis points on the day, forcing up yields on other low-rated euro zone government debt.

The Athens composite equity index extended losses, falling 11.1 percent - one of its worst performances this year and just shy of a 12.8 percent slump on Dec. 9 as fears grew that Greece would face elections.

Yields on 10-year German bonds - which investors tend to flock to in times of stress - fell to a record low of 0.564 percent.

The euro was largely unmoved, wavering just 10 ticks in value around the decision, from $1.2205 to 1.2195, before immediately recovering.