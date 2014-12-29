版本:
2014年 12月 29日

RPT-Greek yields rise, stocks fall as failed vote paves way for election

LONDON Dec 29 Greek government bond yields rose and stocks fell on Monday after parliament failed to elect a president at a final round of voting, paving the way for national elections early next year.

Yields on 10-year bonds rose above 9 percent, up more than 50 basis points on the day, forcing up yields on other low-rated euro zone government debt.

The Athens composite equity index extended losses, falling 11.1 percent - one of its worst performances this year and just shy of a 12.8 percent slump on Dec. 9 as fears grew that Greece would face elections.

Yields on 10-year German bonds - which investors tend to flock to in times of stress - fell to a record low of 0.564 percent.

The euro was largely unmoved, wavering just 10 ticks in value around the decision, from $1.2205 to 1.2195, before immediately recovering. (Writing by John Geddie, reporting by London markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
