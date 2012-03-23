TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices rise for fourth straight day

* Bonds reverse more of last week's losses * China, Europe growth are concerns * U.S employment outlook seen improving near-term * 2-year, 5-year-, 7-year Treasury supply due next week By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday, reversing more of last week's losses as concerns about growth in China and Europe competed with improved U.S. employment for investors' attention. Slower growth in China and a European recession could hurt the U.S. economy, now on a path of modest growth. That, in turn, could interfere with U.S. job growth. Such trends would favor safe-haven U.S. government debt and heighten prospects for further monetary accommodation from the Federal Reserve. Reports on Thursday showed manufacturing in China and the euro zone's two largest economies declined in the latest month. "Last week yields jumped up more than they probably should have, and the market has been correcting itself to a more appropriate level," said James Barnes, senior fixed income portfolio manager at National Penn Investors Trust Company in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. "People are reassessing all the information that has come out so far this year, and the U.S. economic data and a little stability in Europe justify higher yields, but investors also have to weigh those two components with the Federal Reserve's reiteration that it would keep interest rates low until 2014," Barnes said. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 8/32, its yield easing to 2.25 percent from 2.28 percent on Thursday, but still above its 200-day moving average. The yield broke above the 200-day moving average last week, when it added more than 25 basis points. A sustained break of a key level could signal a new trend, technical analysts say. The 30-year bond rose 15/32, its yield easing to 3.34 percent from 3.36 percent on Thursday. Treasury yields recently rose to multi-month highs on signs of a stronger recovery in the United States. That attracted some bargain-hunting, traders said. But price gains could be limited if people expect better U.S. economic picture will erode the value of government debt. That could be especially true for short-term and medium-term Treasuries since the U.S. Treasury will auction two-, five- and seven-year notes next week. February new home sales figures is the only monthly economic report due on Friday. Sales are forecast to have picked up from a seasonally adjusted, annualized 0.325 million from 0.321 million in January. "The new home sales will be watched for corroboration with existing home sales data released Wednesday," said Melissa Pumphrey, economist at Decision Economics in New York. "While the volume of new home sales is only about 8 percent of existing home sales, a positive number would support the view that the housing market is improving, albeit slowly and unevenly," she said. "A negative number would suggest that the housing market has stagnated, and would give (Federal Reserve) doves additional motivation to argue for purchases of mortgage-backed securities." Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer brief opening remarks at the Federal Reserve Board conference on central banking before, during and after the financial crisis. In remarks prepared for an investment conference in Hong Kong, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed should be wary about "over-committing" to an ultra-easy monetary policy that has served the economy well in recent years, but could be detrimental eventually. Bullard said rates may need to rise in late 2013, rather than in the following year as the Federal Open Market Committee has said. Though a non-voter this year, Bullard still takes part in the central bank's rate-setting meetings. The Fed has kept rates near zero since December 2008, and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to stimulate growth. At its March meeting, the Fed reiterated its view that lackluster growth will require keeping rates near zero through late 2014. As part of its latest stimulus plan, nicknamed "Operation Twist," the Fed on Friday is expected to buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion of Treasuries maturing from February 2036 through February 2042. Under the program, the central bank is extending the maturity of its Treasury holdings in a bid to lower longer-dated interest rates like those on mortgages.