U.S. Treasuries slip slightly after data

* Drop in new U.S. jobless claims weighs

* Trend points to 200,000 per month job growth

* Uncertainty about Greece bailout limits selling

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. Treasuries slipped on Thursday after the government reported a drop in jobless claims, a rise in housing starts, and a bigger than forecast rise in core producer prices, all marginally bearish for bonds.

Jobless claims fell to a near four-year low in the latest week and housing starts rose more than expected in January, though groundbreaking on single-family units fell 1.0 percent, the government said.

Overall producer prices rose less than forecast, but the core producer price index, which excludes food and energy items, rose 0.4 percent due to a 2 percent rise in drug prices.

Benchmark 10-year notes, unchanged before the data were released, were down 5/32 afterwards, yielding 1.95 percent. Thirty year bonds, up 6/32 before the data, were down 3/32 afterwards, yielding 3.10 percent.

The most bond bearish news however, was the Labor Department's weekly report showing new jobless claims fell to their lowest in nearly four years to a seasonally adjusted 348,000, down 13,000 from the prior week.

The weekly claims data was the "highlight" of the strong U.S. data, said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York, supporting the view that payrolls can grown by 200,000 per month, the "'lift-off' pace for self-sustaining growth."

Markets might have reacted more strongly to the "Goldilocks" data were it not for the "wolf still knocking at Europe's door," said Ruskin, evoking images from two Grimm's fairy tales.

Indeed, Europe, most particularly the negotiations over a debt bailout for Greece, overshadowed the more positive economic data.

The euro fell to a three-week low on Thursday as euro zone officials postponed a decision on giving more aid to Greece until Monday.

"With the Monday meeting of the EU finance ministers still targeted for a 'resolution' to this Greek default crisis there remains ample opportunity for officials to spook or assure the markets as they attempt to manage expectations," said Ian Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital.

But markets are "increasingly suffering from a degree of Greek fatigue," Lyngen added.

Later this morning the Treasury Department will announce the size of next week's auction trio. Analysts expect the government to sell $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes, and $29 billion in seven-year notes.

Lyngen noted an especially high amount - $60.2 billion - in notes are maturing, leaving just $38.8 billion of net new cash required to cover the sale.

Despite Thursday's retreat on stronger economic data, Treasuries have enjoyed a relatively supportive tone throughout the week, Lyngen said.

"The flight to quality flows aided by the global uncertainties have clearly benefitted Treasuries and kept 10-year yields anchored well below the 2 percent level," he said.

From a technical point of view, the "former minor support in 10 year yields (2.10 percent) may now be looked at as major support given the Federal Reserve's updated policy guidance," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBS, referring to the Fed's decision to keep short-term interest rates low at least until late 2014. "Buy dips to this support level," he said. The equivalent support level in 30-year bond yields is 3.20 percent, he added.