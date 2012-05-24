RPT-EURO GOVT-Bund hits new high, euro at 2-yr low after PMI data

LONDON May 24 German Bund futures rose to a record high and the euro fell to a near two-year low against the dollar on Thursday after data showed Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at the fastest rate in three years in May.

Bund futures climbed to 144.40, up 34 ticks on the day versus 144.22 before the release of the data.

The euro fell to its lowest in nearly two years, dropping to $1.25398 from $1.25662 on trading platform EBS. The euro's losses pushed the dollar index to its highest in 20 months, rising to 82.235 and up 0.14 percent on the day.

German 10- and 30-year bond yields also hit record lows and UK Gilt futures rose to a new contract high of 119.77.