RPT-Bunds rise, European stocks pare gains after "fiscal cliff" comments

LONDON Dec 27 German Bund futures rose further
and European stocks pared gains on Thursday after the latest
comments on U.S. budget talks dampened appetite for riskier
assets.
The rise in Bunds coincided with a move higher in
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries after Senate leader Harry Reid said
going over the fiscal cliff "looks like where we're headed".
German Bund futures were up 62 ticks at 145.39,
having triggered stops above 144.99, according to one trader.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index trimmed
gains following Reid's comments. The FTSEurofirst was up 0.1
percent at 1,138.59 points by 1525 GMT, having at one stage been
up by as much as 0.4 percent.
But traders warned against reading too much into exagerated
price moves in thin liquidity.
"Flows-wise, we have seen not much at all," a second trader
said.