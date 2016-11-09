Public sector debt unruffled by Trump but non-core underperforms

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Public sector debt has given little more than a shrug to Donald Trump's unexpected election as US president on Wednesday.

Treasuries rallied in the immediate aftermath of the Republican candidate being elected this morning, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries falling from an 1.86% open to a low of 1.72% just after 05:00am.

But the rush to safe assets did not last, with the notes trading at 1.857% heading into 09:00am, according to Tradeweb.

"Most people are just digesting the news at the moment, but I don't see there being a big move in rates," said a banker in a sentiment echoed by two bankers other firms.

The real test for Treasuries will be when the US markets open in a few hours, said another banker.

One of the likely reasons for the muted response, according to all three bankers, is that investors have become numb to political upheaval after the UK voted to leave the European Union in June.

"Maybe we are getting used to these kinds of shocks now, and the market is learning to just drive on," said a banker.

BUILDING WALLS

Although the rally in 10-year US Treasuries has already petered out, the 10/30 year curve has steepened, with 30-year Treasuries bid at 2.69% yield at 09:00am, up from their 2.623% open.

This comes on the back of Trump's repeated commitment to increased infrastructure spending in the US, a pledge he mentioned again in his presidential acceptance speech.

"More infrastructure means more Treasury issuance," said a banker. "This always has more impact on the long-end."

Non-core eurozone debt is underperforming as the result has stoked worries about whether anti-establishment votes could triumph when Italy holds its constitutional referendum on December 4. Italy 10-year bond yields have risen 3bp to 1.68%, according to Tradeweb.

"This raises the stakes for sure for the Italian referendum," said a banker. "Political risk is very much what's on the table now, rather than economic risk."

Primary issuance in the sovereign, supranational and agency market is not a concern for the bankers as the vast majority of borrowers have already finished their funding programmes.

"They were quite right to do so," said a banker. "There are only one or two left to do benchmarks this year, and they might have to wait a little bit, but they should be fine." (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)