New Liquidnet venue seeks to tame bond jitters

* Dark-pool bond platform due in "a few months" -CEO

* Aims to make difference in liquidity-parched market

* Initial tests suggest 6 pct match rate for trades

* Planned EU trading caps "way too complicated"

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, May 20 Liquidnet will launch its new bond-trading platform in "a few months" and aims to help tame recent volatility in market prices by adding liquidity, the head of the U.S. dark-pool operator told Reuters on Wednesday.

Liquidnet, which usually connects fund managers seeking to anonymously trade big blocks of shares, is not alone. Some 23 new electronic bond platforms have already been launched, with another eight planned this year.

They are aiming to fill the space once taken up by banks, which long dominated the over-the-counter market but have scaled back their bond dealing in response to post-crisis rules that make such activity more expensive.

That in turn has raised concerns about a liquidity crunch, which the extreme price swings seen in debt markets in recent weeks have amplified. New venues such as Liquidnet's hope to help ease that situation by directly connecting pools of potential buyers and sellers.

"We have seen incredibly large swings in Treasury markets over the last couple of months ... These are not normal moves," CEO Seth Merrin said in an interview at his company's offices in London's financial district.

"We're not going to save the day but we are going to make a difference. We will soften, we will provide the liquidity that some of these firms are looking for."

Experiments with 28 investment firms suggested the venue would have a rate of matching buyers and sellers of around 6 percent, which when compared with a total U.S. corporate debt market of around $10 trillion would be substantial, said Merrin.

The platform is due to go live with about 100 clients in the United States and around 40 in Europe. The aim is to eventually have sell-side investment banks also route trades to the dark pool.

While regulators want more transparency and efficiency in bond markets, they are also scrutinising the impact of dark pools on the stock market and pushing for more disclosure of the way these anonymous venues price trades.

European regulators have proposed caps on dark trading and off-exchange deals as part of a package of rules due to come into force in 2017.

Liquidnet's Merrin said the caps were "too complicated" but that the company would be broadly protected by exemptions on trades above a certain size.

Asked whether new joint initiatives by asset managers and investment banks to form their own trading venues might hurt Liquidnet, Merrin said: "It could absolutely be a threat but it is difficult to see how all of them are supposed to get around a table and decide how it will work."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)