TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains as Wall Street trims losses

NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. Treasuries prices reduced
their gains midday Monday as Wall Street stock prices further
their losses from an initial rout stemming from fears that
China's financial woes would spread and hurt the global economy.
Prices on the 30-year Treasuries bond briefly
turned negative with its yield hitting a session high near 2.750
percent. It was last up 9/32 in price, yielding 2.731 percent,
down 1 basis points from late on Friday.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1.4 percent
after tumbling 3.4 percent at the open.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)