TREASURIES-T-note yields hit 7-week low as safe-havens rally

LONDON, April 23 The yield on U.S. 10-year debt sank to a seven-week low on Monday as investors stepped up demand for safe-haven bonds on the back of fresh concerns in the euro zone over political risks coming from France and the Netherlands.

"A lot of it is Europe-led, France is wider, Holland is wider... the market has a bit of flight to quality bid to it especially given the uncertainty that is going to come around the French elections," a trader said.

First round French Presidential elections saw Socialist candidate Francois Hollande beat the incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising jitters in the market that a change in government may lead to laxer fiscal discipline.

T-note yields sank to a low of 1.926 percent, down 3 basis points on the day and Treasury futures rose 12/32 to hit their highest since early February of 132-3/64.

The Netherlands, a core euro zone member, was drawn into Europe's debt crisis at the weekend when the government failed to agree on budget cuts.

German debt, considered the safe haven for the euro zone, also rallied to take 10-year yields to a record low.