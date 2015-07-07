TREASURIES-Yields touch five-week low on Greece worries

* Thirty-year yields go below 3 percent

* Demand fed by Chinese stocks slump

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday, with investors worried about Greece's debt crisis and possible exit from the euro monetary system pushing benchmark 10-year yields to five-week lows.

Demand for Treasuries left yields on 30-year Treasuries below 3 percent and also was driven by China's slumping equities markets, according to traders.

Greek banks may soon run out of cash, fueling fears that the euro zone country's problems could spread to other southern European nations and leaving investors with few clues to how the crisis will ultimately affect markets.

Euro zone leaders were scheduled to meet on Tuesday amid reports Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had made no changes to proposed terms on a debt deal. Greek officials rejected suggestions that Athens had not put forward new proposals for a euro summit.

Traders said Treasuries and the dollar, which also rose as U.S. equities fell, were benefiting from a sell-off in Chinese stocks.

Chinese stocks have declined almost 30 percent since the middle of June, and China's CSI 300 index of the biggest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday after falling more than 5 percent earlier in the day.

"People woke up to the fact this morning about the risks to the global market, and Treasuries are the place to be for safety and liquidity," said Stanley Sun, an interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

"Some people who were waiting for the 10-year yield to go back up above 2.40 percent gave up. Other people are covering as they are putting off bets on a September rate hike."

The 10-year note was last up 23/32 to yield 2.1975 percent after earlier yielding as little as 2.2185 percent, a level last seen on June 2.

"It's a safe-haven bid that is going to go on until we get a little more clarification on Greece, but there is no time frame on that," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The 30-year bond was last up 1-19/32 to yield 2.9888 percent after earlier yielding as little as 2.982 percent, a level last seen on June 2.

Treasury traders also predicted strong demand at a U.S. Treasury auction of $24 billion of three-year notes scheduled for Tuesday. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)