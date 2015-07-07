TREASURIES-Greece worries push yields to five-week lows

* Thirty-year yields go below 3 percent
* Demand fed by Chinese stocks slump
* Three-year notes auctioned at lowest rate since April
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on
Tuesday, with investors worried about Greece's debt crisis and
possible exit from the euro zone pushing benchmark 10-year
yields to five-week lows.
Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell below 3 percent, with the
demand also driven by China's slumping equities markets,
according to traders.
Greek banks may soon run out of cash, fueling fears that the
euro zone country's problems could spread to other southern
European nations and leaving investors with few clues to how the
crisis will ultimately affect markets.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras launched another bid to
win fresh aid at an emergency euro zone summit but German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was still no basis for
reopening negotiations.
Traders said Treasuries and the dollar, which also rose as
U.S. equities fell, were benefiting from a sell-off in Chinese
stocks and price drops for copper, oil and other commodities
that hint the world's second largest economy may be slowing.
Chinese stocks have declined almost 30 percent since the
middle of June, and China's CSI 300 index of the
biggest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down
1.8 percent on Tuesday after falling more than 5 percent earlier
in the day.
"People woke up to the fact this morning about the risks to
the global market, and Treasuries are the place to be for safety
and liquidity," said Stanley Sun, an interest rate strategist at
Nomura Securities International in New York.
"Some people who were waiting for the 10-year yield to go
back up above 2.40 percent gave up. Other people are covering as
they are putting off bets on a September rate hike (by the
Federal Reserve)."
The 10-year note was last up 17/32 to yield
2.2153 percent after earlier yielding as little as 2.185
percent, a level last seen on June 2.
Treasuries buying picked up, and bodes well for future price
gains, after the 10-year's yield passed through a 50-day moving
average in New York trading, according to Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The 30 year bond was last yielding 3.0047
percent, reflecting a price gain of 1-7/32, after earlier
yiedling as little as 2.982 percent.
Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $24 billion in
three-year notes at a yield of 0.932 percent. That was the
lowest auction yield since April and below the four-plus year
high yield set at the prior auction in June, Treasury data
showed.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Paul Simao
and Chizu Nomiyama)