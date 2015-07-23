TREASURIES-Long yields fall to 2-week low on poor U.S. earnings

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
details on curve flattening)
* Weak U.S. stocks undermine Treasury yields
* U.S. TIPS auction was lackluster
* U.S. weekly jobless claims earlier gave yields a boost
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. Treasury long debt yields
dropped to two-week lows on Thursday in choppy trading, as
investors sought a safe haven from weak U.S. corporate earning
and slumping commodities prices.
The gap between short- and long-term interest rates, mainly
the spread between yields of 5-year notes and 30-year bonds,
contracted to its narrowest since late April. The spread between
U.S. 10-year and two-year notes shrank as well, to the lowest
since early June.
The yield curve flattened as investors pushed yields on
long-dated bonds lower and short-dated debt higher. Strategists
said this weeks-long flattening trend reflected expectations of
an impending rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
Disappointing results from 3M and Caterpillar
, weighed on U.S. stocks including yields on the long end
of the curve.
"Today's action was again dominated by poor earnings results
from a variety of sectors," said Kim Rupert, director of fixed
income at Action Economics in san Francisco. "That gave
Treasuries (prices) a lift."
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 14/32 in price to yield 2.271 percent, from
a yield of 2.325 percent late Wednesday. Yields fell to a
two-week trough of 2.268 percent.
U.S. 30-year yields were up more than a point to
yield 2.973 percent, from 3.035 percent on Wednesday. Yields
earlier dropped below 3 percent, the lowest since July 9.
"Prices on the long end are benefiting from diminished
inflation expectations and we're picking that up from the
decline in oil and commodity prices," said Action's Rupert.
"And the TIPs auction wasn't terribly strong suggesting
there's no real demand for inflation protection."
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $15 billion of
10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of
0.491 percent, the highest since an auction in November.
The ratio of the bids submitted to the amount of the 10-year
TIPS offered was 2.31, below 2.33 at the May
auction and the lowest since a 10-year TIPS sale in September.
U.S. two-year note yields earlier rose to a five-week high
of 0.727 percent, and was last flat in price to yield 0.698
percent. U.S. five-year notes, meanwhile, were up 5/32 in price
to yield 1.634 percent, from Wednesday's 1.673 percent.
Earlier in the session, better-than-expected U.S. jobless
claims gave U.S. Treasury yields a boost, but the effect was
short-lived.
Data showed that initial jobless claims declined 26,000 to a
seasonally-adjusted 255,000, the lowest since November 1973.
