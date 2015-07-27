TREASURIES-Investors hug safety trade after China stock rout

| NEW YORK, July 27
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday following a stock market rout in China, the worst in
eight years, that has unsettled investors globally and sent them
to the relative safety of U.S. government bonds.
Longer-term Treasury prices improved, while short-term
prices were just slightly negative following the sharp decline
in Chinese equities.
Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this year, perhaps as early as September, have also
underpinned long-term Treasuries. Investors will read carefully
into the Fed's statement following a two day monetary policy
meeting that ends Wednesday.
"The overnight action with the flight to quality in China
and Europe as well, is a continuation of a larger move in the
last six to eight trading sessions of a relentless flattening of
the yield curve," said Edward Acton, U.S. Treasuries strategist
at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Acton added that Chinese purchasing managers data late last
week showing a decline exacerbates concerns of real economic
growth worries in addition to the destabilizing impact of the
drop in asset prices despite the government's emergency
measures.
"It is not a risk-on catalyst," he said.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries traded up 14/32 of a point
in price in early U.S. trading, driving the yield, which moves
in the opposite direction, down to 2.22 percent, its lowest
since June 9..
The 30-year U.S. Treasury rose more than one full point in
price, edging to its session high after a stronger-than-expected
3.4 percent rise in June U.S. durable goods orders.
The 30-year bond traded up 30/32 of a point in price,
pulling the yield down to 2.92 percent.
Buying in the Treasuries market began after Chinese stocks
slid more than 8 percent after an unprecedented government
rescue plan to prop up equity valuations fizzled. This raises
serious concerns, after three weeks of relative calm, that
Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash will fail.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)