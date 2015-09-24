TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rise on stock losses, economic worries

* U.S. 10-year yield falls to four-week lows

* U.S. Treasury sells seven-year notes to solid demand

* Fed's Yellen to speak on inflation at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) (Updates market action and quote)

By Richard Leong and Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting four-week lows as losses on Wall Street and anxiety over a weakening global economy fueled demand for lower-risk government debt.

A scandal surrounding German automaker Volkswagen , falling European equities and continued anxiety about emerging markets and the global economy weighed on equities, increasing interest in safer U.S. Treasuries.

The bond market rally faded a bit in late afternoon trading as Wall Street stocks pared their losses on technically related buying.

The Treasury Department's $29 billion seven-year note supply was sold at a yield of 1.813 percent with indirect bidders buying 62.6 percent of the offering, their largest share since December 2010.

The auction went better than expected but traders and analysts were more focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's impending comments about inflation at 5:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) for clues on the timing of a Fed interest rate increase.

"Given that the Fed is likely to start raising rates soon, the higher yield offered by bonds will be cause for demand to remain strong," said Collin Martin, director of fixed income at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

Interest rate futures implied traders see only a 35 percent chance of the Fed raising rates by year-end, unchanged from Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

This outlook on Fed policy has taken hold even after several top Fed officials this week have suggested a rate hike in 2015 remains on the table.

In afternoon U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were 5/32 higher in price for a yield of 2.125 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield earlier touched 2.081 percent, its lowest since Aug. 26.

The 30-year bond was up 19/32 to yield 2.910 percent, down 3 basis points on the day. At one point, the 30-year bond was up more than a point in price with its yield hitting 2.865 percent, the lowest in 2-1/2 weeks.

Wall Street shares remained in negative territory but well above their session lows. The Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index were down 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)