TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on equities, commodities weakness

(Adds analyst's comment, updates prices)

* Benchmark yields touch lowest levels in a month

* Commodities slump continues

* Global growth weakness persists

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching their lowest levels in a month, as global equity prices fell to a two-year low on concerns about weak worldwide growth.

Worries about slowed growth have reduced buying interest in risky commodities and equities, increasing demand for safe-haven bonds and supporting the view the Federal Reserve might refrain from raising interest rates later this year.

Bond yields hit a low shortly before the release of U.S. consumer confidence figures during morning trading. The Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 103 in September, exceeding expectations, causing Treasuries to sell off modestly.

Some commodities extended their recent losses, led by platinum whose prices hit a 6-1/2 year low.

"There's a lot of concern about commodities and the Fed, but everyone's got their eye on how global markets are trading first," said Justin Lederer, a Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

In afternoon U.S. trading, 10-year Treasuries were up 10/32 in price to yield 2.057 percent, the lowest since August 26.

The 30-year bond rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.859 percent, after hitting 2.841 percent, its lowest in a month, during afternoon trading.

Investors anticipate U.S. data later in the week, including government payrolls figures and the ADP jobs report, will drive action in Treasuries.

In addition, Federal Reserve members including Chair Janet Yellen, Governor Lael Brainard and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer are scheduled to speak later in the week.

William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and John Williams, head of the San Francisco Fed, both signaled support for an interest rate hike this year.

The gyrations in energy, commodity and equity prices dominated flows on Tuesday so far as investors react to China's slowed economic growth.

While some precious metals fell to multi-year lows, prices of other key commodities including oil and copper, which China had imported heavily, stabilized on Tuesday following Monday's drop.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed, erasing its earlier decline shortly before the market close. The Nasdaq composite was still down 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Richard Chang)