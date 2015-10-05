TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as investors jump back to stocks

(Updates with market action, adds quote)

* Benchmark yields rise from lowest level since April

* ISM services data supports view on Fed holding rates

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with benchmark yields climbing from their lowest since April, as weak services sector data supported the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates soon, spurring investors to move into stocks from bonds.

Skepticism about a rate increase rekindled appetite for stocks among investors worried that higher U.S. borrowing costs would hurt corporate profits, analysts said.

Investor interest in riskier assets showed as stock prices extended Friday's gains, with all 10 major S&P sectors up.

"We are seeing a striking rebound in risk assets today and Friday because the assumption is that the Fed won't be able to hike anytime soon," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Higher stock prices on Wall Street also provided further support to oil and other dollar-denominated commodities on Monday.

Treasuries prices trimmed earlier losses as a steeper-than-forecast drop in a private index of the U.S. services sector in September revived bets the economy is not strong enough for the Fed to boost rates in the near term.

The Institute for Supply Management said its gauge of U.S. services industries fell to 56.9 percent, its lowest since June and down from 59.0 in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall to 57.5.

The ISM data follows Friday's U.S. employment report, which showed employers hired 142,000 people in September, far fewer than the 203,000 expected.

Interest rate futures implied traders scaled back their bets on a rate increase by year-end. They now see such a move in March 2016 at the earliest.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 20/32 in price to yield 2.059 percent, up 7 basis points from late Friday. The 10-year yield touched 1.904 percent on Friday, which was its lowest since late April, according to Reuters data.

The 30-year bond was down 1-18/32 in price to yield 2.904 percent, up more than 7 basis points from Friday.

On Wall Street, the three major U.S. indexes were up by more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Frances Kerry)