TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall with Bund, equities rally

* U.S. to sell $21 billion in 10-year notes
* Failed German 10-year Bund auction adds pressure on
Treasuries
* Treasuries continue to fall on rising oil prices
* Investors price in 2016 U.S. rate hike
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Oct 7 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday as a recovery in oil prices spread to global stock
markets and a failed German debt auction encouraged investors to
move into stocks from bonds, ahead of a $21 billion 10-year note
auction.
The sell-off in Treasuries followed Berlin's third failed
auction, where low yields suppressed investor appetite for a
German 10-year benchmark Bund, suggesting that investors are not
prepared to increase exposure to bonds.
"The failed Bund auction is adding pressure to Treasuries
that already look a bit weaker on top of pressure from
strengthening equities," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at
Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
While government debt underperformed, global equities
rallied for a sixth straight day on mining and energy shares as
investors bought into the prospect of continued support from the
world's central banks.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices
rose for the fourth day in a row, with the benchmark S&P 500
index up 0.77 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
up 0.80 percent and the Nasdaq composite up 0.54
percent.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lift rates
this year faded further since a government report last Friday
showing the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected.
The report along with concerns about slowing global growth
has traders expecting a rate hike no sooner than March 2016 and
briefly pushed benchmark yields to their lowest levels since
April on Friday.
"It's clear that once the Fed begins raising interest rates,
the process will be slower than we've ever seen," said Phifer.
On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury's 10-year note sale
followed a mediocre auction of three-year notes on Tuesday. The
Treasury will complete this week's debt sales with a $13 billion
auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were down 9/32 in price to yield 2.067 percent, up 3 basis
points from late Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was down 16/32 in price to
yield 2.898 percent, up 2.5 basis points from Tuesday.
(Editing by Grant McCool)