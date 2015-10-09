版本:
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady as stock rally fades

* FOMC minutes support bets on rate hike in 2016
    * Fed's Dudley suggests year-end hike still on table

    By Tariro Mzezewa
    NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries held their
ground on Friday in choppy trading, as a rally on Wall Street
tied to stock market-friendly minutes on the Federal Reserve's
September policy meeting faded, rekindling some safehaven
support for U.S. government debt.
    Wall Street stocks pared their initial gains, and in tandem,
Treasuries prices turned steady or slightly higher.
    "Risky assets have lost some of their earlier momentum.
Treasuries have responded in kind," said Tom Simons, money
market strategist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices erased
losses to trade unchanged with a yield of 2.1076 percent. The
10-year yield had briefly risen to 2.138, its highest level in
about two weeks.
    The stock market on Friday surrendered most of its initial
gains tied to the minutes of last month's Fed policy meeting,
released on Thursday, which strategists say showed the central
bank seemed less inclination to hike interest rates later this
year due to worries about a global slowdown. 
    "We view the market reaction to the minutes as entirely
appropriate since the marginal data has materially weakened the
case for a hike. That suggests a Fed on hold for longer," wrote
Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
New York, in a note to investors, on Friday.
    New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, however,
told CNBC television on Friday a rate hike later this year
remains on the table based on forecasts of policy-makers, but
added it was not a commitment. 
    Since Dudley's remarks, two-year and five-year yields
 rose to 0.653 percent and 1.422 percent,
respectively, up about 2 basis points on the day, before
retreating to little changed from Thursday's close.
    The 30-year bond was up 4/32 points in price to
yield 2.940 percent, down 0.7 basis point from Thursday. Its
yield briefly touched a two-week high of 2.970.
    Wall Street stocks were mixed in midday trading with the
Standard & Poor's 500 index last down 0.1 percent. 
    Some analysts concluded the global risks that worry the
central bank's policy-setting group, the Federal Open Market
Committee, have persisted since the September meeting and last
week's soft U.S. payrolls data further diminished the likelihood
the FOMC would raise rates by year-end. 
    Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and Chicago President
Charles Evans are expected to reinforce the central bank's
message of an increase by year-end when they speak on Friday.
 

 (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa Editing by W Simon)

