TREASURIES-Yields rise on Greek deal, corporate bond sale weighs

* Greek deal reduces safe-haven bond buying
* Focus on Fed after hawkish Yellen speech
* Large CVS bond deal weighs on market
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday after Greek and euro zone leaders reached a deal that is
likely to keep Greece in the single currency and as a large
corporate bond deal weighed on the market.
Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its
sovereignty to outside supervision in return for talks on an
86-billion-euro bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country within
the single currency union.
The news reduced safe-haven buying of U.S. debt and boosted
riskier assets including equities.
Drugstore chain CVS Health also came to market with
a bond sale of up to $15 billion to finance its acquisitions of
Omnicare and Target Pharmacies, according to
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The CVS deal "definitely put some pressure on the market,"
said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit
Agricole in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in
price to yield 2.43 percent, up from 2.38 percent before the
Greek deal was announced earlier on Monday. The yields have
risen from a low of 2.18 percent on Thursday as hopes for a
resolution increased.
Yields also increased as investors anticipated the Federal
Reserve is closer to raising interest rates for the first time
in nearly ten years, after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday
she expects a rate hike at some point this year.
"Everyone is waiting for Yellen's remarks after her comments
on Friday, which were fairly hawkish," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Yellen is due to give her Humphrey-Hawkins testimony to
Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
Investors now expect that the Fed is likely to begin raising
rates at its September meeting.
"I think they are very close to hiking rates and the market
is now finally starting to understand that," said Goldberg.
U.S. economic data will be closely evaluated for signs that
growth is improving at a pace that will allow the Fed to begin
raising rates.
The next major economic report will be retail sales data for
June, due out on Tuesday.
