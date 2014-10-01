TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated bond prices gain more on PIMCO outflows

NEW YORK Oct 1 Prices on longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries extended earlier gains in late U.S. trading on
Wednesday after Pimco said its flagship fund lost an estimated
$23.5 billion in assets in September marked by a heavy
single-day outflow on Friday when its former manager left the
firm.
On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported investors had
withdrawn $10 billion from the Pimco Total Return fund since the
news of the departure of Bill Gross to rival asset management
firm Janus Capital.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were up 2-9/32 in price
for a yield of 3.097 percent, down 11.3 basis points from late
on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 1-2/32 in
price to yield 2.384 percent, down 11.9 basis points from late
Tuesday.
The 10-year yield was on track for its largest single-day
decline since September 2013 and the 30-year yield headed toward
its biggest one-day drop since April 2013, according to Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)