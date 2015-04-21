TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains after Wall St opens higher

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 21 Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat early Tuesday, paring their initial gains after Wall Street opened higher as company results beat reduced expectations and curbed some appetite for low-yielding U.S. government bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.893 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Monday. The 10-year yield was as low as 1.865 percent earlier.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.