TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn up as stocks lose early gains

NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries prices erased
earlier losses and briefly turned higher on Friday as Wall
Street stocks pared gains, reviving some safehaven demand for
U.S. government debt.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last
little changed in price to yield 2.108 percent, while the
30-year bond was up 6/32 in price with a yield of
2.934 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday.
    Earlier, 10-year and 30-year yields rose to their highs in
about two weeks at 2.138 percent and 2.970 percent,
respectively.
     

    

 (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

