SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday on rising expectations the euro zone will find a solution for its sovereign debt crisis.

At 11.51 a.m. (1451 GMT) the Bovespa index rose 2.14 percent to 54,895.32. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)