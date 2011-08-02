版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 04:00 BJT

Brazil stocks down 2 pct, tracking Wall St lower

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 2 percent in late Tuesday trading, tracking losses on U.S. equity markets as fears mounted of an economic slowdown in the world's largest economy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐