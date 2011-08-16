Brazil stocks down on weak German growth data

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 2 percent on Tuesday as stagnant growth in Germany reinforced fears of a global economic slowdown and commodity prices .CRB slipped for the first time in a week. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.