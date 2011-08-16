版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二 21:53 BJT

Brazil stocks down on weak German growth data

SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 2 percent on Tuesday as stagnant growth in Germany reinforced fears of a global economic slowdown and commodity prices .CRB slipped for the first time in a week. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐