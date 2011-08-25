版本:
Brazil stocks drop, tracking Wall Street losses

SAO PAULO Aug 25 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 2 percent on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street. [ID:nN1E77O0L2] (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

