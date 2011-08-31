版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 04:20 BJT

Brazil stocks rise 2 pct as rate hikes seen over

SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP closed 2 percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by expectations of fresh stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the end to a cycle of interest rate hikes by the Brazilian central bank later on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7JV0LE] [ID:nN1E77U0G8] (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

