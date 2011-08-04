版本:
Brazil stocks sink as global growth worries weigh

SAO PAULO Aug 4 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped in early trading on Thursday as investors continued worried about prospects for global growth in coming months and years.

The Bovespa index dropped 2.18 percent to 54,793.94 in morning trade.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)

