Brazil stocks sink as choppy week continues

SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank early Wednesday after gaining 5.1 percent on Tuesday during a volatile week in which global economic worries have hit riskier assets worldwide.

The Bovespa lost 2.09 percent to 50,079.32 shortly after opening in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)

