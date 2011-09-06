版本:
Brazil stocks rise as weaker real boosts exporters

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2 percent on Tuesday, as a weaker Brazilian currency BRBY boosted the outlook for exporters with dollar revenues, such as planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA), which gained 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

