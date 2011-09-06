Brazil stocks rise as weaker real boosts exporters

US STOCKS-Oil prices prop up Wall St; Nasdaq hits record high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to open)
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2 percent on Tuesday, as a weaker Brazilian currency BRBY boosted the outlook for exporters with dollar revenues, such as planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA), which gained 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to open)
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)