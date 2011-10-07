版本:
Brazil stocks sink 2 pct as Europe worries mount

SAO PAULO Oct 7 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank on Friday afternoon after ratings agency Fitch downgraded Spain's credit rating, unsettling investors already worried ahead of a European summit on Sunday that is aimed at shoring up the region's financial sector.

The Bovespa slumped 2.13 percent to 51,174.38.

