SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped more than 2 percent in early trading on Monday after posting its best week since May 2009.

Intervention by Japan's central bank in foreign exchange markets also helped pull commodities lower, weighing on global markets.

Brazil's Bovespa index shed 2.32 percent to 58,133.17. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)